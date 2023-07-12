Dustin A. Moskovitz Buys 80,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $1,684,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,992,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,248,431.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Asana Stock Up 7.1 %
Shares of ASAN stock opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 121.25% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on ASAN. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Asana from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.48.
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
