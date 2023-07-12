Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total transaction of $1,403,359.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,798,233.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $1,417,122.36.
- On Monday, July 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total transaction of $1,380,037.86.
- On Tuesday, June 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $1,455,195.78.
- On Friday, June 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.28, for a total transaction of $1,469,205.48.
- On Monday, June 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total transaction of $1,438,713.78.
- On Thursday, June 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total transaction of $1,532,775.16.
- On Tuesday, May 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total transaction of $1,447,065.86.
- On Tuesday, May 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total transaction of $1,382,202.44.
- On Friday, May 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $1,257,730.14.
- On Wednesday, May 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $1,219,570.12.
Atlassian Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $174.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.31 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $300.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Atlassian by 2,411.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.
