Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) and Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Critical Analysis

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) and Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and Immunome’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amylyx Pharmaceuticals $93.66 million 16.01 -$198.38 million ($2.48) -9.00 Immunome N/A N/A -$36.90 million ($2.48) -3.50

Immunome has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amylyx Pharmaceuticals. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immunome, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amylyx Pharmaceuticals N/A -57.84% -49.40% Immunome N/A -140.75% -83.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and Immunome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

92.6% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Immunome shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Immunome shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and Immunome, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amylyx Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 0 2.83 Immunome 0 0 2 0 3.00

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $49.17, suggesting a potential upside of 120.28%. Immunome has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.94%. Given Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Amylyx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Immunome.

Volatility & Risk

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1, suggesting that its share price is 200% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunome has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals beats Immunome on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada. It is also developing AMX0114 for other neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Immunome

(Get Free Report)

Immunome, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.