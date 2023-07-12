Brokerages Set Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) PT at $45.37

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.37.

GLPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Galapagos from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth $1,480,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 332,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth $11,568,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth $705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $40.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.28. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $57.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.10.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.83) by $2.26. The business had revenue of $191.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.88 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

