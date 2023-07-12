Reviewing Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO) & Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO – Get Free Report) and Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.2% of Planet Labs PBC shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Planet Labs PBC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Airspan Networks and Planet Labs PBC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airspan Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Planet Labs PBC 0 1 7 0 2.88

Profitability

Planet Labs PBC has a consensus price target of $6.60, indicating a potential upside of 92.14%. Given Planet Labs PBC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Planet Labs PBC is more favorable than Airspan Networks.

This table compares Airspan Networks and Planet Labs PBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A Planet Labs PBC -74.60% -25.95% -20.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Airspan Networks and Planet Labs PBC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Planet Labs PBC $203.83 million 4.65 -$161.97 million ($0.57) -6.03

Airspan Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Planet Labs PBC.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks, Inc. engages in the provision of 4G and 5G network densification solutions. Its products include AirSON, aCore, iRelay, iBridge, and Netspan. The company was founded by Paul N. Senior in 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university. It serves agriculture, civil government, civil and intelligence, drought response, science programs, energy and infrastructure, finance and insurance, forestry and land, mapping, maritime, planet federal, and nonprofit program markets. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

