Analysts Set Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) PT at $250.00

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMI. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $256.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins has a 12-month low of $191.60 and a 12-month high of $261.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.24.

Cummins Cuts Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins will post 19.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0168 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

