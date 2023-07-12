BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of BB opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.55.

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 65.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.36 million. Analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

