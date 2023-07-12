Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALIM has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

ALIM opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.39. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $13.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Adam Morgan purchased 1,401,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,383,231.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,659,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,411.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caligan Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

