First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

FCAP opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average is $26.38. First Capital has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.29.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 15.39%.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCAP. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Capital by 23,700.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Capital by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in First Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Capital by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 10.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Capital

(Get Free Report)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

