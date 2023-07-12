Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Symbolic Logic Price Performance

EVOL opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05. Symbolic Logic has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.60.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

Further Reading

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

