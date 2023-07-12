Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.03.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

About Educational Development

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDUC. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Educational Development by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Educational Development by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Further Reading

