Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.03.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%.
Institutional Trading of Educational Development
About Educational Development
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Educational Development
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
- Guide to Early Retirement: How to Invest for Early Retirement
- How to Invest in Cryptocurrency for Beginners
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 50
- How to Analyze a Stock: A Step-by-Step Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.