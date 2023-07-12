CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on CB Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.54.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 20.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CB Financial Services

In related news, Director John J. Lacarte bought 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $144,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,760. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John J. Lacarte acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $144,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Haines Montgomery bought 1,500 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $27,975.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,907.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,603 shares of company stock valued at $180,392. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in CB Financial Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CB Financial Services by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in CB Financial Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 254,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

See Also

