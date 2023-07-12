Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BPTH stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Bio-Path has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPTH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 7.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Path Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.