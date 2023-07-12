BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on BIOLASE to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Benchmark restated a speculative buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

BIOL opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIOLASE

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.47 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 244.91% and a negative net margin of 60.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 5,795.5% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BIOLASE by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BIOLASE by 222.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95,789 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

