Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance

BBGI opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The company has a market cap of $28.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $57.78 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

About Beasley Broadcast Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBGI. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. 10.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

