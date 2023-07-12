Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance
BBGI opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The company has a market cap of $28.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $57.78 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
