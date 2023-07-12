Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Price Performance
NASDAQ:CGIX opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. Cancer Genetics has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58. The stock has a market cap of $786,362.50, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.72.
About Cancer Genetics
