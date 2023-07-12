AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

AstroNova Stock Performance

Shares of ALOT opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.42 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AstroNova Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstroNova by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

