AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
AstroNova Stock Performance
Shares of ALOT opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.42 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.10%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AstroNova Company Profile
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AstroNova
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
- Guide to Early Retirement: How to Invest for Early Retirement
- How to Invest in Cryptocurrency for Beginners
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 50
- How to Analyze a Stock: A Step-by-Step Guide
Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.