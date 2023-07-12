DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. DAVIDsTEA has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. The company has a market cap of $11.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.66.
About DAVIDsTEA
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DAVIDsTEA
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
- Guide to Early Retirement: How to Invest for Early Retirement
- How to Invest in Cryptocurrency for Beginners
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 50
- How to Analyze a Stock: A Step-by-Step Guide
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.