DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. DAVIDsTEA has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. The company has a market cap of $11.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.66.

Get DAVIDsTEA alerts:

About DAVIDsTEA

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.