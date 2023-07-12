Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $91.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.01 and a 200-day moving average of $84.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $131.32.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Amedisys by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 142,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after buying an additional 50,090 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in Amedisys by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 174,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,801,000 after acquiring an additional 36,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

