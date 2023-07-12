Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.28. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sabby Management LLC boosted its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273,528 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

