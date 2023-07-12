Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of EFOI opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $7.09.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 430.14% and a negative net margin of 181.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Focus will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Focus

About Energy Focus

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Free Report ) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

