Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance

NASDAQ ARTW opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $3.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARTW. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

