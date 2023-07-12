StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.98. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

About ClearSign Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Free Report ) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Featured Stories

