StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 6.2 %
NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.98. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
About ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
