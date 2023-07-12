The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Trading Down 9.0 %

NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.83.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 71.76% and a negative net margin of 11.42%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 995,277 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in The Dixie Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

