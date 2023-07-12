The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.83.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 71.76% and a negative net margin of 11.42%.
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
