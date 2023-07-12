Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Comstock Holding Companies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHCI Free Report ) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

Featured Stories

