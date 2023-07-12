Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.02.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter.
About Comstock Holding Companies
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.
