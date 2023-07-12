Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. 500.com reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 55.47% and a negative net margin of 102.64%. Analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Sherman sold 45,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $65,750.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 364,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,474.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Ekso Bionics by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 444,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 124,384 shares in the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

