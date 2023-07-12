Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $4.30.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.20). Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. The company had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dynatronics

About Dynatronics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics Co. ( NASDAQ:DYNT Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.45% of Dynatronics as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

