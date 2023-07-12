Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital downgraded Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered Cirrus Logic from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.82.
Cirrus Logic Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ CRUS opened at $81.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $111.15.
Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cirrus Logic
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
- Guide to Early Retirement: How to Invest for Early Retirement
- How to Invest in Cryptocurrency for Beginners
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 50
- How to Analyze a Stock: A Step-by-Step Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.