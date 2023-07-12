Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital downgraded Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered Cirrus Logic from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.82.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $81.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $372.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.32 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

