Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives $348.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $348.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Zebra Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Czech National Bank raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 15.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $309.16 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $365.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.96 and a 200-day moving average of $290.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Free Report

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.