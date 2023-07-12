Brokerages Set MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) PT at $11.40

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on MacroGenics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,117,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after buying an additional 186,500 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $314.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.68). The business had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.65 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 70.69% and a negative net margin of 55.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MacroGenics

(Get Free Report

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.