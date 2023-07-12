Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives $188.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.09.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

SNOW opened at $172.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.45 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.58 and its 200-day moving average is $154.92. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $205.66.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 330,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $58,303,266.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,725,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,852,428.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $300,510.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $32,366,403.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 330,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total transaction of $58,303,266.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,725,938 shares in the company, valued at $304,852,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 612,145 shares of company stock valued at $108,165,396 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

