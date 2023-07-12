Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) vs. Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) Head to Head Survey

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF – Get Free Report) and Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Vicinity Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hyundai Motor and Vicinity Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyundai Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Vicinity Motor 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Vicinity Motor has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 229.67%. Given Vicinity Motor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vicinity Motor is more favorable than Hyundai Motor.

This table compares Hyundai Motor and Vicinity Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A Vicinity Motor -97.53% -47.28% -29.71%

Volatility and Risk

Hyundai Motor has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicinity Motor has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hyundai Motor and Vicinity Motor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vicinity Motor $18.48 million 2.25 -$17.95 million ($0.43) -2.12

Hyundai Motor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vicinity Motor.

Summary

Vicinity Motor beats Hyundai Motor on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names. It also provides commercial vehicles under the H-1 and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 5, NEXO, Santa Fe Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid, Tucson Hybrid, KONA Electric, Elantra Hybrid, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Electric, and i30 Hybrid names. In addition, the company offers trucks, buses, vans, and engines; vehicle financing, credit card processing, marketing, engineering, mobility, and insurance services; and train manufacturing services, as well as operates a football club. Further, it is involved in real estate development; research and development; and investment activities. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

