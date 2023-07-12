Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Receives $54.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.91.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $46.53 on Friday. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 64,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $670,000. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $242,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 7.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.