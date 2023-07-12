Brokerages Set Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target at $49.75

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

VIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Securities reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $23.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 0.20.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 9,565 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $240,177.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,310,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,773,466.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 18,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $443,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,436,555.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 9,565 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $240,177.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,310,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,773,466.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,090,660 shares of company stock worth $28,175,127 over the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,790,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after buying an additional 291,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

