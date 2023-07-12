Comparing TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) and Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO)

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) and Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TH International and Portillo’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TH International $1.12 billion 0.11 -$110.36 million N/A N/A Portillo’s $587.10 million 2.15 $10.85 million $0.24 95.59

Portillo’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TH International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TH International N/A -215.12% -9.62% Portillo’s 1.67% 2.95% 1.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of TH International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Portillo’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Portillo’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

TH International has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portillo’s has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TH International and Portillo’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TH International 0 0 0 0 N/A Portillo’s 0 1 4 0 2.80

Portillo’s has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.34%. Given Portillo’s’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than TH International.

Summary

Portillo’s beats TH International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TH International

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc. owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

