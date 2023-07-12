Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Receives $63.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCOTF. UBS Group downgraded Scout24 from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Scout24 Price Performance

Shares of SCOTF stock opened at $60.62 on Friday. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.40.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties.

