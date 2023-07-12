Brokerages Set BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Target Price at $30.20

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on BRP Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

BRP Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRP opened at $23.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.62. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $33.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $330.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.19 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. Equities research analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $44,940.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,935.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BRP Group by 226.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after purchasing an additional 676,337 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,947,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BRP Group by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 608,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,302,000 after acquiring an additional 300,277 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BRP Group by 44.4% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 777,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,787,000 after acquiring an additional 238,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BRP Group by 54.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after purchasing an additional 187,286 shares during the period. 48.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Featured Stories

