Analysts Set Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) PT at $536.67

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $536.67.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Zurich Insurance Group Price Performance

ZURVY stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 27.43, a current ratio of 27.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $50.96.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

