Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.00.

Several research firms recently commented on BAP. TheStreet upgraded Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Credicorp Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BAP opened at $149.72 on Friday. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $113.21 and a 52 week high of $158.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The bank reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.27). Credicorp had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $963.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $6.7385 per share. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Credicorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credicorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Credicorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

See Also

