Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Receives $60.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

REXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $53.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.86. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $48.74 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

