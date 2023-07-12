Brokerages Set TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Price Target at $141.00

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.4% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $141.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $141.87. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Free Report

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.