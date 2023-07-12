Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives $90.00 Average PT from Analysts

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 1.3 %

ED opened at $92.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Free Report

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.