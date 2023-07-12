Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of HALL stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.19. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $26.20.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by $1.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 71.70% and a negative return on equity of 158.59%. The company had revenue of $39.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 million.
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.
