Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

NASDAQ JVA opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87. Coffee has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $3.20.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.32 million during the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.04%.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

About Coffee

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Coffee during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Coffee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coffee by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Coffee by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

Featured Stories

