Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.
Lifeway Foods Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Lifeway Foods stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03. Lifeway Foods has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $93.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lifeway Foods
In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,354,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,126,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LWAY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods in the first quarter valued at about $483,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lifeway Foods by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.
Lifeway Foods Company Profile
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.
