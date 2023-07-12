Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Lifeway Foods Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03. Lifeway Foods has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $93.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,354,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,126,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LWAY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods in the first quarter valued at about $483,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lifeway Foods by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

