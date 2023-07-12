Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mannatech from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average is $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $34.11 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.87%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 167.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

