Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.20 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.23.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.21. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.06% and a negative return on equity of 559.31%. The company had revenue of $716.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.04 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,633 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,407,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,314,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,881,000 after acquiring an additional 463,882 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $38,248,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 31.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,058,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,008,000 after purchasing an additional 979,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

