Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Emerson Radio Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MSN opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56. Emerson Radio has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $0.91.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, lithium batteries, massagers, and security products.

