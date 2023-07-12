National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush cut their target price on National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

NCMI stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in National CineMedia by 1,126.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,336,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,146,354 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 4,022.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 481,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,249,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 382,403 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 337,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 81,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

