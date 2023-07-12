Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.64. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.74.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in various clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia and low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

